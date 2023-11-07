You are here

Home
Fichier de la photo: 
HM King Mohammed VI Delivers Speech to Nation on Occasion of 48th Anniversary of Green March
English
Mots clés: 
HM King Mohammed VI Delivers Speech to Nation on Occasion of 48th Anniversary of Green March
Thème de la photo: 
Royal Activities
Tags: 
HM King Mohammed VI Delivers Speech to Nation on Occasion of 48th Anniversary of Green March
Date de la photo: 
Monday, 6 November, 2023