Search
العربية
Français
Español
English
Home
Morocco
Constitution
› Map of Morocco
› Moroccan Flag
› Armorial Bearing
› National Anthem
Monarchy
› Portrait of His Majesty the King
› Biography of HM. King Mohammed VI
Parliament
Government
› The powers of government
› History of Governments
› List of Government
Judicial Authority
Organisations
› Directory of unions
› Political parties
National Holidays & Religious Holidays:
Public policies
Agriculture
Education
Environement
Fishing
Transport
Finance Act 2019
Housing
Tourism
Strategies
Azur Plan
E-Governement
Halieutis
INDH
Generation Green 2020-2030
RAWAJ Plan
Solar Plan
National Drinking Water Supply and Irrigation Program (PNAEPI) 2020-2027
Electronic services
Procedures guide
By user profile
E-Participation
OpenData
Contact the administration
Contact
Mobile Apps
Latest Royal Activities
Message of Condolences and Compassion from HM the King to Family of Late Mohamed Sekkat
HM the King Congratulates President of Maldives on Independence Day
HM the King Condoles Emir of Qatar Following Death of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani
More activities
News
Senegal Thanks Morocco for Cooperation, Healthcare in Repatriation of Irregular Migrants
Culture Minister Unveils Measures to Promote Film Sector in Morocco
Russia-Africa Summit: Akhannouch Highlights Royal Vision in Strengthening Africa's Relations with its Various Partners
More news
You are here
Home
Fichier de la photo:
Language
English
Mots clés:
HM King Mohammed VI Delivers a Speech to the Nation on Throne Day. (Tetouan- 29/07/2023)
Thème de la photo:
Royal Activities
Tags:
HM King Mohammed VI Delivers a Speech to the Nation on Throne Day. (Tetouan- 29/07/2023)
Date de la photo:
Saturday, 29 July, 2023
Français
العربية
Español