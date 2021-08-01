Search
25 °C
Rabat
العربية
ⵜⴰⵎⴰⵣⵉⵖⵜ
Français
Español
English
Home
Morocco
Constitution
› Map of Morocco
› Moroccan Flag
› Armorial Bearing
› National Anthem
Monarchy
› Portrait of His Majesty the King
› Biography of HM. King Mohammed VI
Parliament
Government
› The powers of government
› History of Governments
› List of Government
Judicial Authority
Organisations
› Directory of unions
› Political parties
National Holidays & Religious Holidays:
Public policies
Agriculture
Education
Environement
Fishing
Transport
Finance Act 2019
Housing
Tourism
Strategies
Azur Plan
E-Governement
Halieutis
INDH
Morocco Green Plan
RAWAJ Plan
Solar Plan
Electronic services
Procedures guide
By user profile
E-Participation
OpenData
Contact the administration
Contact
Social networks
Mobile Apps
Latest Royal Activities
HM the King Delivers a Speech to the Nation on Throne Day
HM King Mohammed VI Receives Governor of Bank Al-Maghrib
HM the King to Deliver Speech Saturday on 22nd Anniversary of His Accession to the Throne
More activities
News
Morocco Reports 7,529 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours
Morocco, Important Ally of EU in Fight against Cross-border and Organized crime (EU Ambassador)
Speaker of Arab Parliament Commends Achievements Made by Morocco under Leadership of HM the King
More news
You are here
Home
Fichier de la photo:
Language
English
Mots clés:
HM King Mohammed VI receives, at the Royal Palace in Fez, Abdellatif Jouahri, Governor of Bank Al-Maghrib
Thème de la photo:
Royal Activities
Tags:
HM King Mohammed VI receives
at the Royal Palace in Fez
Abdellatif Jouahri
Governor of Bank Al-Maghrib
Date de la photo:
Tuesday, 31 August, 2021
Français
العربية
Español