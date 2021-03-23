Search
18 °C
Rabat
العربية
ⵜⴰⵎⴰⵣⵉⵖⵜ
Français
Español
English
Home
Morocco
Constitution
› Map of Morocco
› Moroccan Flag
› Armorial Bearing
› National Anthem
Monarchy
› Portrait of His Majesty the King
› Biography of HM. King Mohammed VI
Parliament
Government
› The powers of government
› History of Governments
› List of Government
Judicial Authority
Organisations
› Directory of unions
› Political parties
National Holidays & Religious Holidays:
Public policies
Agriculture
Education
Environement
Fishing
Transport
Finance Act 2019
Housing
Tourism
Strategies
Azur Plan
E-Governement
Halieutis
INDH
Morocco Green Plan
RAWAJ Plan
Solar Plan
Electronic services
Procedures guide
By user profile
E-Participation
OpenData
Contact the administration
Contact
Social networks
Mobile Apps
Latest Royal Activities
Statement By Royal Office
Statement by Royal Office
HM the King Sends Congratulatory Message to President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan
More activities
News
Citizen Commitment Necessary for Water Resources Preservation - Official
Morocco, a Bridge Between Continents (Italian News Agency)
Morocco’s Cultural Diversity Highlighted during Francophonie Celebrations in Canberra
More news
You are here
Home
Fichier de la photo:
Language
English
Mots clés:
HM King Mohammed VI receives, at the Royal Palace of Fez, Zineb El Adaoui and appoints her as the First President of the Court of Auditors
Thème de la photo:
Royal Activities
Tags:
HM King Mohammed VI receives
at the Royal Palace of Fez
Zineb El Adaoui and appoints her as the First President of the Court of Auditors
Date de la photo:
Monday, 22 March, 2021
Français
العربية