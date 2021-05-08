Search
17 °C
Rabat
العربية
ⵜⴰⵎⴰⵣⵉⵖⵜ
Français
Español
English
Home
Morocco
Constitution
› Map of Morocco
› Moroccan Flag
› Armorial Bearing
› National Anthem
Monarchy
› Portrait of His Majesty the King
› Biography of HM. King Mohammed VI
Parliament
Government
› The powers of government
› History of Governments
› List of Government
Judicial Authority
Organisations
› Directory of unions
› Political parties
National Holidays & Religious Holidays:
Public policies
Agriculture
Education
Environement
Fishing
Transport
Finance Act 2019
Housing
Tourism
Strategies
Azur Plan
E-Governement
Halieutis
INDH
Morocco Green Plan
RAWAJ Plan
Solar Plan
Electronic services
Procedures guide
By user profile
E-Participation
OpenData
Contact the administration
Contact
Social networks
Mobile Apps
Latest Royal Activities
HM the King Extends Condolences To Family of Late Béchir Ben Yahmed, Founder of "Jeune Afrique"
HM the King Congratulates Polish President on National Day
HM the King Extends Condolences to King of Jordan over Passing of His Uncle
More activities
News
Morocco-Serbia: Promising Sectors for Win-Win Partnership
Elections and Covid-19 at Heart of Meeting in Rabat Between Head of Govt. and Leaders of Opposition Parties
Morocco Recalls HM the King's Ambassador in Berlin for Consultation
More news
You are here
Home
Fichier de la photo:
Language
English
Mots clés:
HRH Prince Moulay Rachid Receives the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Carrying Message from Emir of Kuwait to HM the King
Thème de la photo:
Royal Activities
Tags:
HRH Prince Moulay Rachid Receives the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Carrying Message from Emir of Kuwait to HM the King
Date de la photo:
Saturday, 8 May, 2021
Français
العربية
Español