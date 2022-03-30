You are here

Home
Fichier de la photo: 
English
Mots clés: 
HRH Princess Lalla Meryem chairs in Rabat the official closing ceremony of ICESCO Year of Women 2021
Thème de la photo: 
Princely activities
Tags: 
HRH Princess Lalla Meryem chairs in Rabat the official closing ceremony of ICESCO Year of Women 2021
Date de la photo: 
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022