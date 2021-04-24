Search
16 °C
Rabat
العربية
ⵜⴰⵎⴰⵣⵉⵖⵜ
Français
Español
English
Home
Morocco
Constitution
› Map of Morocco
› Moroccan Flag
› Armorial Bearing
› National Anthem
Monarchy
› Portrait of His Majesty the King
› Biography of HM. King Mohammed VI
Parliament
Government
› The powers of government
› History of Governments
› List of Government
Judicial Authority
Organisations
› Directory of unions
› Political parties
National Holidays & Religious Holidays:
Public policies
Agriculture
Education
Environement
Fishing
Transport
Finance Act 2019
Housing
Tourism
Strategies
Azur Plan
E-Governement
Halieutis
INDH
Morocco Green Plan
RAWAJ Plan
Solar Plan
Electronic services
Procedures guide
By user profile
E-Participation
OpenData
Contact the administration
Contact
Social networks
Mobile Apps
Latest Royal Activities
HM the King Extends Condolences to General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno over Death of His Father Marshal Idriss Deby Itno, Head of State of Chad
HM the King Congratulates Patrice Talon on His Re-election as President of Republic of Benin
HM the King Gives Approval to Send Personal Royal Donation in Form of Food Aid to Lebanese Armed Forces and People (Royal Armed Forces)
More activities
News
Morocco, Mexico Set to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
Embassy of Israel in Colombia to Plant 17,000 Trees in Tribute To Resumption of Relations with Morocco
Jordanian Media Outlet Highlights Struggle of Sahrawi Peace Movement to Denounce 'Polisario' Crimes
More news
You are here
Home
Fichier de la photo:
Language
English
Mots clés:
Rabat - HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, visits grave of late HM King Mohammed V
Thème de la photo:
Royal Activities
Tags:
Rabat - HM King Mohammed VI
Commander of the Faithful
visits grave of late HM King Mohammed V
Date de la photo:
Friday, 23 April, 2021
Français
العربية
Español