Birthday of HRH Princess Lalla Meryem: Constant and Multiform Action Benefiting Women and Children

The royal family and the entire Moroccan people celebrate, on Thursday, the birthday of HRH Princess Lalla Meryem, who has always shown a constant and multifaceted commitment to the emancipation of Moroccan women and the defense of children's rights.



This happy event, celebrated every year on August 26, gives Moroccans the opportunity to celebrate the exceptional actions undertaken by Her Royal Highness in favor of preserving the achievements of women and promoting the welfare of children, especially those in difficult situations.



From an early age, Her Royal Highness has held several positions in the social field, notably that of President of Social Welfare of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), a position to which HRH Princess Lalla Meryem was appointed in 1981 by late King Hassan II.



HRH Princess Lalla Meryem also presides over the Hassan II Foundation for Moroccans living abroad, the National Union of Moroccan Women (UNFM), the National Observatory for the Rights of the Child (ONDE), and the Moroccan Association for the Support of Unicef. She is also honorary president of several associations working for the benefit of children.



Her Royal Highness' exceptional career has always been highly commended by the national and international press and has earned her the recognition of many officials of institutions working for children's rights.



In July 2001, the Director General of UNESCO, Koïchiro Matsuura, awarded HRH Princess Lalla Meryem the title of Goodwill Ambassador of this UN organization, in recognition of her tireless action in favor of the cause of children and the respect of their rights throughout the world.



During an official visit to Lebanon in the same year, HRH Princess Lalla Meryem was decorated by Lebanese President Emile Lahoud with the Wissam of the Grand Cordon of National Merit and received the Gold Medal of the Hariri Foundation, a distinction that the institution awards to renowned personalities in different fields.



In addition, Her Royal Highness had received in May 2010 the "Women World Leaders" Prize, an international distinction awarded by the association "Women World Leaders" to HRH Princess Lalla Meryem in her capacity as President of the UNFM.



This award, which puts the Kingdom of Morocco in the spotlight, was given to HRH the Princess in recognition of her remarkable action, her keen sense of solidarity and her permanent mobilization to strengthen the status of Moroccan women, those of the Arab world and of the African continent so that they become involved in consolidating development, harmony and access to progress.



President of the UNFM, HRH Princess Lalla Meryem had chaired, on March 08, 2020, at the Bahia Palace in Marrakech, the celebration ceremony of the International Women's Day, marked by the signing of the state of commitment relating to the Declaration of Marrakech 2020, whose stakeholders have provided for the establishment of a Monitoring Council for the implementation of the said Declaration which will act, among other things, on the mechanisms of care for victims and the fight against stereotypes about women, conveyed in the public media.



On December 07, 2019, HRH Princess Lalla Meryem presided over the inauguration ceremony of the International Bazaar of Beneficence of the Diplomatic Circle at the Mohammed V National Theater in Rabat.



On December 06, 2019, HRH the Princess chaired at the Lalla Soukaina Mosque in Rabat, a religious evening in commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the death of His Majesty Hassan II.



HRH Princess Lalla Meryem, President of the National Observatory for the Rights of the Child (ONDE), had presided over on November 23, 2019 in Marrakech, the closing ceremony of the 16th edition of the National Congress on the Rights of the Child, which coincided with the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child (UN).



This ceremony, marked by the signing of a commitment to the National Pact for Children by 2030, was also marked by the presentation on screen of the award "The United Nations Champion Generation Unlimited", subsequently awarded to HRH Princess Lalla Meryem by the UN.



In November 2019, HRH Princess Lalla Meryem had presided over a dinner in Rabat offered by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in honor of Ivanka Trump, Advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, whose visit to the Kingdom focused on promoting the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (W-GDP), which aims to help economically empower 50 million women by 2025.

MAP 25 August 2021