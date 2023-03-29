Funeral of Late Abdelouahed Radi in Presence of HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid

The funeral of the former speaker of the House of Representatives and former first secretary of the Socialist Union of Popular Forces (USFP), the late Abdelouahed Radi, took place on Tuesday at Chouhada cemetery in Rabat, in the presence of HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid.

After the Addohr and Funeral prayers at the Chouhada Mosque in Rabat, the remains of the deceased were buried at the Chouhada cemetery, in the presence of family members of the deceased and his relatives, the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, members of the government, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi El Alami.

Many other public figures were also present including Wali of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region Mohamed Yacoubi, as well as members of the USFP leadership and party activists, representatives of political parties and several other personalities.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI had sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family members of the late Abdelouahed Radi.

In this message the Sovereign expresses to the family members of the deceased and their relatives, and through them to the national political family of the deceased, to the USFP party, and to all his friends and admirers, His deepest condolences and His best feelings of compassion for this painful affliction, recalling, with esteem, the career of activist and politician of the deceased marked by dedication, sincerity and self-sacrifice in the service of his country and for the defense of the constants of the nation and its sacred causes, demonstrating an exemplary loyalty to the Glorious Alaouite Throne.

Died Sunday in a clinic in Paris where he was being treated, the late Radi, born in Salé in 1935, is considered one of the founders of the National Union of Popular Forces (UNFP) in 1959 (currently USFP). The deceased was first elected as a parliamentarian in 1963, before being re-elected as a member of the House of Representatives in subsequent terms.

He was also elected Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 1997-2002, 2002-2007 and 2010-2011 legislatures.

At the government level, the late Abdelouahed Radi served as Minister of Cooperation in 1983 and Minister of Justice in 2007.