Funeral of Late Mohamed Moatassim in Presence of HRH Prince Moulay Rachid

The funeral of the late Mohamed Moatassim, Advisor to HM the King, took place on Tuesday at the Chouhada cemetery in Rabat, in the presence of HRH Prince Moulay Rachid.

After Dhuhr and funeral prayers at the Chouhada Mosque in Rabat, the deceased was buried at the Chouhada cemetery.

The funeral of the deceased was attended by members of his family and relatives, Advisors to HM the King, representatives of political parties and several other personalities.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI had sent a message of condolences and sympathy to the members of the family of the late Mohamed Moatassim.

In this message, HM the King affirms having received with deep sorrow and immense sadness the news of the passing away of the late Mohamed Moatassim, imploring the Almighty to accept him among the virtuous faithful and welcome him in his vast paradise.

In this painful circumstance, the Sovereign expresses to the parents of the late Mohamed Moatassim, his widow Nabila, his children Issam and Sara, and all members of his family, as well as his close ones, friends and admirers, his deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion following this cruel loss, the divine will being unstoppable, beseeching the Most High to grant them patience and consolation.

(MAP 06.06.2023)