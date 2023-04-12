Funeral in Rabat of Late Khalid Naciri in Presence of HRH Prince Moulay Rachid

The funeral of the former minister of Communication and one of the leaders of the Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS), the late Khalid Naciri, took place Thursday at the Chouhada cemetery in Rabat, in the presence of HRH Prince Moulay Rachid.

After the Al Asr and funeral prayers at the Chouhada Mosque in Rabat, the remains of the deceased were buried at the Chouhada cemetery, in the presence of family members of the deceased and his relatives. The Wali of the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region, governor of the prefecture of Rabat, Mohamed Yacoubi, leaders and members of the PPS, representatives of political parties and several other personalities were also present.

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of compassion and condolences to the family of the late Khalid Naciri.

In this message, the Sovereign recalled the noble qualities of the deceased which qualified him, rightly, to occupy many high functions and missions, whether at the academic, governmental or diplomatic level, and which he accomplished with know-how, wisdom, discretion and ability.

The late Khalid Naciri had held several positions of responsibility, including minister of Communication, government spokesman between 2007 and 2012, and ambassador of Morocco to Jordan since 2018.

Born in Casablanca in 1946, the deceased had also served as director of the Higher Institute of Administration between 1996 and 2000.

He also taught law and political science at several universities and at the École nationale d'administration.

MAP: 06 avril 2023