Her Highness Princess Lalla Zineb Receives Delegation from Al Hayat Chains of Life Association

Her Highness Princess Lalla Zineb, President of the Moroccan League for Child Protection (LMPE), received on Thursday a delegation from the Al Hayat Chains of Life association, led by its president, Professor Idriss Alaoui, as part of a series of cooperation and partnership meetings.

During the audience, Her Highness commended the actions to prevent and combat infant mortality carried out by the Al Hayat Chains of Life association, which supports mothers-to-be during pregnancy and childbirth, said LMPE in a press release.

Her Highness Princess Lalla Zineb also praised the cooperation and partnership with the Moroccan League for Child Protection in raising awareness, educating, supporting and improving the quality of life of the beneficiaries of the League's care structures, the same source added.

For his part, Professor Idriss Alaoui expressed his heartfelt thanks to Her Highness Princess Lalla Zineb for the special interest she shows in the activities of the association, which supports actions to prevent and protect mothers in vulnerable situations and newborns in distress, noted the press release.

After a general discussion on the association's prospects and future action plan, cheques were presented to representatives of three partner associations of Al Hayat Chains of Life, namely the League, Inssaf and Télouet.

Her Highness, in her capacity as Honorary President of the Al Hayat Chains of Life association, gave instructions that mothers in vulnerable situations should benefit from a specific program of medical and social care, to help them overcome the difficulties they face and raise their children in favorable conditions, in line with the High Guidelines of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, aimed at promoting the rights of people in precarious situations, the press release concluded.

MAP: 17 November 2023