HH Princess Lalla Zineb Chairs Ordinary GA Meeting of Moroccan Child Protection League

HH Princess Lalla Zineb, chairwoman of the Moroccan Child Protection League, chaired Tuesday in Rabat a meeting of the ordinary general assembly of the League, which was dedicated to the examination of the 2019 activity and financial reports, the League's updated rules of procedure, the League's action plan for the period 2020-2021 and the auditor's report.

On this occasion, HH Princess Lalla Zineb praised the efforts made by all the members of the board of directors and the League's regional and local offices, and their constant mobilization for the improvement of conditions of care for children deprived of their families and for the promotion of early childhood education and pre-school education, said Wednesday a statement of the League.

Her Highness thanked all partners and donors for their support to the different projects and activities of the League, as well as the auditor and the stakeholders in the social field for their valuable contribution, the statement added.

Following a general discussion, the members of the League unanimously approved the activity and financial reports and the related resolutions.

Also, the recommendations and proposals made by the League on the revision of the Law of Kafala, the simplification of procedures and the improvement of the quality of services provided to children deprived of family protection, living in reception centers located in the different regions of the Kingdom, were approved.

Her Highness then chaired a meeting of the extraordinary general assembly of the League dedicated to the examination of a single item on the agenda: the modification of the general statute of the League, the statement said.

After the unanimous approval by the League's members of this single resolution, the general assembly ended with the reading of a message of fidelity and loyalty to His Majesty King Mohamed VI, may God assist Him.

In 2019, new reception and care centers for children deprived of family protection were created in Smara, Agadir, Beni Mellal, Fez, Rabat, Dakhla and Boujdour. Several workshops and training sessions were held for the benefit of the League's staff, while cooperation and partnership relations were promoted with various actors and partners involved in the field of child protection.

The year was also marked by the strengthening of initiatives for the exchange of experiences and expertise in terms of care, support and monitoring of mothers in distress to encourage them to keep their children, pursuant to the Royal High Guidelines aimed at promoting childhood and preservation its fundamental rights.

MAP 23 December 2020