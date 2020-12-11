HH Princess Lalla Zineb Chairs Signing Ceremony of Agreement Between Ministry of Solidarity and Moroccan League for Child Protection

Her Highness Princess Lalla Zineb chaired, Thursday in Rabat, the signing ceremony of a partnership agreement between the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Development, Equality and Family and the Moroccan League for Child Protection.

Under this agreement, the ministry undertakes to contribute to the financing of the construction works of a socio-educational complex in Kenitra, intended for the accommodation and care of children deprived of family environment, and this like the other partners of the region of Rabat Salé Kénitra (the Regional Council and the Municipal Council of Kénitra), said a press release from the Moroccan League for Child Protection.

For its part, the Moroccan League for Child Protection undertakes to ensure the completion of the construction and equipment works of the said complex and the mobilization of the human and financial resources necessary for its operation, in accordance with the regulations in force.

During this ceremony, Her Highness Princess Lalla Zineb lauded the excellent cooperation relations between the Department of Solidarity, Social Development, Equality and Family and the Moroccan League for Child Protection, highlighting the importance of this partnership agreement, which is part of the integrated program for child protection and the care for children in precarious and vulnerable situations.

The two parties reviewed the various aspects of cooperation and coordination relating, in particular, to the implementation of the integrated program for child protection in general and children deprived of family and with disabilities in particular.

The same applies to the support actions aimed at simplifying the procedures for granting annual subsidies to the reception centers of the League by the Entraide Nationale and strengthening the system for the prevention of abandonment and the promotion of the Kafala for children in such facilities in different regions of the Kingdom, in accordance with the High Guidelines of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, it said.

The signing of this agreement took place at the Lalla Meriem Center for children deprived of families in Rabat, in the presence of the Minister of Solidarity, Social Development, Equality and Family Jamila El Moussali, the Secretary General of the ministry, Larbi Taibit and the director of Entraide Nationale Mehdi Elouasmi, as well as other officials of the Central Administration of the Ministry.

MAP 10 December 2020