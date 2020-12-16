HH Princess Lalla Zineb Receives President of Public Prosecution

Her Highness Princess Lalla Zineb, President of the Moroccan League for Child Protection, received on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Lalla Meriem Center for Orphans in Rabat, Mohamed Abdennabaoui, President of the Public Prosecution.

During this audience, discussions focused in particular on ways to strengthen coordination and cooperation between the Presidency of the Public Prosecution and the Moroccan League for the Protection of Children in areas related to improving the placement and care conditions of children deprived of family and of difficult social cases at the level of reception and accommodation facilities located in the different regions of the Kingdom, said a press release from the Moroccan League for Child Protection.

Mindful of the need to ensure decent care for children deprived of family environment and to preserve their fundamental rights, HH Princess Lalla Zineb stressed the need to formalize and simplify the standards of conduct and procedures for their placement, while taking into account the capacity of care institutions, the age of the children, their state of health and their social situation, the statement added.

In addition to the institutional care of children deprived of family, Her Highness called on all stakeholders in the field of child protection to double efforts to simplify the procedures of the Kafala and to establish monitoring mechanisms to inquire about the situation of Makfoul children after their release from the care centers and the commitments of Kafils parents in Morocco and abroad, in accordance with the laws in force, the League went on.

For his part, President of the Public Prosecution praised the commitment of Her Highness and her ongoing struggle to improve the care conditions of children deprived of family environment and to implement the implementation of the ambitious program of her institution, aimed at increasing the reception capacity of existing structures through expansion projects and establishing new centers and social-educational complexes in the different regions of the Kingdom.

Abdennabaoui also reiterated the commitment of the presidency of the Public prosecution to mobilize all the necessary means to give impetus to collaborative and coordinated relations with the League's various host institutions and other stakeholders in the field, to enable every child in difficult situations to benefit from adequate protection and quality care, the same source added.

At the end of this audience, the two parties agreed to work jointly to intensify awareness and information actions of stakeholders and target population on the different phases of the process of care for children without family protection through guides and information materials, so as to achieve common objectives in accordance with the High Guidelines of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, aiming at promoting childhood and preserving these fundamental rights, the statement concluded.

MAP 16 December 2020