HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Chairs in Tetouan Luncheon Offered by Head of Government on Throne Day

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan chaired, on Sunday in Tetouan, a luncheon offered by the Head of Government, on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, to the throne of His glorious ancestors.

Upon his arrival, HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan reviewed a detachment of the Royal Guard that paid the honors, before being greeted by the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan was also greeted by the Wali of the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region, the Governor of the Tangier-Assilah prefecture, the President of the Regional Council, the Governor of the Tetouan province, the Deputy Arms Commander of the Tetouan parade ground, as well as other personalities.

The luncheon was attended by speakers of the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors, Advisors to His Majesty the King, members of the government, presidents of constitutional bodies, senior officers of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Morocco, as well as other civilian and military figures.

MAP: 30 July 2023