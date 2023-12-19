HRH Prince Moulay Rachid Arrives in Kuwait to Represent HM the King at Presentation of Condolences Following Death of HH Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid arrived, on Monday in Kuwait, to represent His Majesty King Mohammed VI at the presentation of condolences following the death of the Emir of the State, HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Upon his arrival at the princely airport, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid was welcomed by the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah

His Royal Highness was then greeted by HM the King's Ambassador to Kuwait, Ali Benaissa, and by members of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The delegation accompanying HRH Prince Moulay Rachid includes notably the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Toufiq.

MAP: 18 December 2023