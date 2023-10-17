HRH Prince Moulay Rachid Chairs Opening of 14th El Jadida Horse Show

HRH Prince Moulay Rachid chaired, on Monday, the opening of the 14th edition of the El Jadida Horse Show, held under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, under the theme "The horse and sustainable development".

On this occasion, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid toured the Show's various exhibition stands. His Royal Highness visited the sponsors' village, the institutional stands, the breeders' village, the crafts house, the international village, the commercial village, the art and culture village and regions' stands.

His Royal Highness then attended, in the Main Arena, an equestrian show, before joining the Tbourida area, where he watched fantasia performances by 18 Sorbas representing the different regions of the Kingdom.

On his arrival at the Mohammed VI Exhibition Centre, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid was greeted by Moulay Abdallah Alaoui, president of the Royal Moroccan Federation of Equestrian Sports (FRMSE), before reviewing a section of the Auxiliary Forces who made the honors.

HRH Prince Moulay Rachid was then greeted by Mohammed Sadiki, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Saïd Ahmidouch, Wali of the Casablanca-Settat region, governor of the Casablanca prefecture, and Abdelatif Maazouz, president of the regional Council.

His Royal Highness was also greeted by the acting governor of the province of El-Jadida, the president of the provincial council, the president of the commune of Haouzia, members of the board of directors of the Horse Show Association and executives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests.

At the entrance to the Mohammed VI Exhibition Centre, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid was greeted by Al Asri Saeed Ahmed Al Dhaheri, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Morocco, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Thamer Al Thani, ambassador of the State of Qatar in Rabat, Sheikh Dr. Ammar Bin Nasser Almualla (UAE), Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director general of the Arabian Horse Association (UAE), Khalid Ibrahim Alsulaiti, president of the Katara Cultural Village Foundation (Qatar), Falih Al Nasr, organizer of the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival (Qatar), Issa Bin Mohamed Al Mohannadi, president of the Racing and Equestrian Club (Qatar Equestrian Federation) and general Salim Al Barak, Director of cabinet of Prince Abdelaziz Ben Ahmed Ben Abdelaziz, president of the Arabian Horse Organization.

This edition of the El Jadida Horse Show, which runs from October 17 to 22, is an opportunity to highlight the contribution of the equine industry and its many related activities to sustainable development. The show is also an occasion to highlight the importance of the equine tradition in Morocco's cultural heritage.

The program of this 14th edition includes leisure, cultural, artistic, sporting and recreational activities, as well as several competitions, including the HM king Mohammed VI Grand Prix of Tbourida, which will bring together the best Sorbas in the Kingdom, and the International Show Jumping Competition, which represents the final stage of the Morocco Royal Tour.

The Show also features a series of scientific conferences and meetings on the horse, led by renowned experts, as well as educational activities and workshops on the horse for young audiences. Equestrian shows and performances by prestigious national and international troupes are also on the menu.

