HRH Prince Moulay Rachid Represents HM the King at Presentation of Condolences Following Death of HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid represented, on Monday in Kuwait, His Majesty King Mohammed VI at the presentation of condolences following the death of HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

HRH Prince Moulay Rachid presented HM the King's condolences during an audience granted to him by the Emir of the State of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The audience was attended, on the Kuwaiti side, by HH Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, HH Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and HH Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, President of the Council of Ministers, and on the Moroccan side, by the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Toufiq, and HM the King's Ambassador to Kuwait, Ali Benaissa.

MAP: 18 December 2023