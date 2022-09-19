HRH Prince Moulay Rachid Represents HM the King at Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral

HRH Prince Moulay Rachid on Monday represented HM King Mohammed VI at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II that took place at Westminster Abbey in London.



After the funeral ceremony, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid and the guests present proceeded to Church House to attend a reception hosted by the British Foreign Secretary.



HM King Mohammed VI had sent a message of condolences and compassion to HM Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, following the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II on September 08.



In this message, the Sovereign expressed on behalf of himself, the Royal Family and the Moroccan people, his heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to HM King Charles III, the members of the esteemed Royal Family and the British people on this very sad occasion."



The Sovereign said that with the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Kingdom of Morocco has lost a great and special friend, who was deeply respected, adding that Her Majesty the late Queen was particularly keen to strengthen the longstanding friendship between our two-honored monarchies.



In these most difficult circumstances, HM the King said he recalled, with much respect, "the qualities and merits of this illustrious Queen, who invariably stood as a symbol of the greatness of the United Kingdom, devoting her entire life to serving her country."



"Under this exceptional Monarch, the United Kingdom achieved much progress and prosperity as well as a great status, both at the regional and global levels," the Sovereign underlined.

MAP 19 September 2022