HRH Princess Lalla Asmae Chairs Luncheon Offered by HM the King in Honor of Côte d'Ivoire’s First Lady Dominique Ouattara

Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Asmae chaired, on Wednesday at the Royal Guests Palace in Rabat, a luncheon offered by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in honor of Côte d'Ivoire’s First Lady, Dominique Ouattara, who is on a working visit to the Kingdom.

The luncheon was attended by the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Ait Taleb, the Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and the Family, Aawatif Hayar, the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, the Moroccan Ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire, Abdelmalek Kettani, and the Wali of the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region, Governor of the Rabat prefecture, Mohamed Yacoubi.

The luncheon also took place in the presence of Nadine Sangare, National Director of the Children Of Africa Foundation, and Patricia Sylvie Yao, Chief of staff.

MAP: 06 March 2024