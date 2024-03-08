HRH Princess Lalla Asmae, Côte d’Ivoire’s First Lady Dominique Ouattara Visit Lalla Asmae Foundation’s HQ

Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Asmae, President of the Lalla Asmae Foundation, and the First Lady of Côte d'Ivoire, Dominique Ouattara, visited on Thursday in Rabat the Foundation's headquarters.

On this occasion, Her Royal Highness and the First Lady of Côte d'Ivoire visited the 3rd grade French primary class, as well as the computer and speech therapy rooms, the theater workshop, the training class for the Kingdom's court social workers in sign language, the sports field and the educational greenhouse.

Subsequently, HRH Princess Lalla Asmae and Dominique Ouattara watched an institutional film highlighting the challenges faced by deaf people, produced by the Ministry of Solidarity, Social Integration and the Family and aimed at the families of deaf children and the general public.

At the end of the visit, HRH Princess Lalla Asmae and Dominique Ouattara posed for a souvenir photo.

On their arrival at the Foundation's headquarters, HRH Princess Lalla Asmae and Dominique Ouattara reviewed a section of the Auxiliary Forces that paid the honors, before being greeted by the Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports, Chakib Bemoussa, the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Ait Taleb, the Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and the Family, Aawatif Hayar, and the Moroccan Ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire, Abdelmalek Kettani.

HRH Princess Lalla Asmae and the First Lady of Côte d'Ivoire were also greeted by the Wali of the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region, governor of the Rabat prefecture, Mohamed Yacoubi, the president of the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region, Rachid El Abdi, the president of the Rabat prefectural council, Abdelaziz Derouiche, the 1st Vice-President of the Rabat City Council, Aziz Lomaini, the President of the Agdal-Riad District Council, Abdelilah El Idrissi El Bouzidi, the Coordinator of the Lalla Asmae Foundation, Karim Essakkali, and the Director of the Lalla Asmae Foundation, El Abbes Bouhlal.

MAP:07 March 2024