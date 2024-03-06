HRH Princess Lalla Asmae, First Lady of Côte d'Ivoire Launch Newborn Hearing Screening Program in Rabat-Salé-Kenitra Region

Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Asmae and the First Lady of Côte d'Ivoire, Dominique Ouattara, launched, Wednesday at the maternity ward of the Moulay Youssef Hospital Center, the newborn hearing screening program in the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region.

With a continental scope, the program aims to diagnose hearing problems in newborns at an early stage, to treat them and help them regain their hearing thanks to cochlear implants and speech therapy, and to promote the exchange of experience and expertise between Moroccan doctors and their colleagues in brotherly and friendly African countries.

On this occasion, HRH Princess Lalla Asmae and Dominique Ouattara visited the African children operated on the previous day, before attending a speech therapy course and a dissection course given to African ENT doctors.

HRH Princess Lalla Asmae and the First Lady of Côte d'Ivoire then presided over the signing ceremony of three agreements between the Lalla Asmae Foundation and Morocco’s flag career Royal Air Maroc, Bank of Africa and the Mohammed VI Foundation for Science and Health.

The first agreement was signed by the Director of the Lalla Asmae Foundation, El Abbes Bouhlal, and the CEO of Royal Air Maroc, Abdelhamid Addou, while the second one by Bouhlal and the Director General of the Bank of Africa Group, Amine Bouabid. The third agreement was signed by Bouhlal and the Deputy Director of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Science and Health, Younes Bjijou.

At the end of the ceremony, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Asmae and Dominique Ouattara were greeted by representatives of Lions International of Africa, namely Dr. Manoj Shah, Vice President of Lions International and Representative of Africa, Ahmed Salem, International Director of Lions International’s Africa Constitutional Area and Hasting Chiti, Past International Director of Lions International’s Africa Constitutional Area.

On their arrival at the Moulay Youssef Hospital Center, HRH Princess Lalla Asmae and Dominique Ouattara reviewed a section of the Auxiliary Forces that paid the honors, before being greeted by the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Ait Taleb, the Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and the Family, Aawatif Hayar, and the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid.

HRH Princess Lalla Asmae and Dominique Ouattara were also greeted by the Ambassador of the Republic of Benin to Morocco, Serge Dagnon, the Ambassador of the Republic of Niger to Morocco, Salissou Ada, the Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal in Morocco, Seynabou Dial, the ambassador of the Republic of Guinea-Conakry in Morocco, Namory Traoré, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Togo in Morocco, Messan Amakoé Klutse, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Mali in Morocco, Tigana Bambo, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire in Morocco, Yves Tadet, the Ambassador of Morocco in Côte d'Ivoire, Abdelmalek Kettani, and the ambassador, Director General of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation, Mohamed Methqal.

HRH Princess Lalla Asmae and Dominique Ouattara were also greeted by the Wali of the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region, governor of the Rabat prefecture, Mohamed Yacoubi, the president of the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra regional council, Rachid El Abdi, the Wali, national coordinator of the National Initiative for Human Development, Mohammed Dardouri, president of the Rabat prefectural council, Abdelaziz Derouiche, 1st vice-president of the Rabat City Council, Aziz Lomaini, the President of the Hassan District Council, Driss Errazi, the Coordinator of the Lalla Asmae Foundation, Karim Essakalli, the Director of the Lalla Asmae Foundation, El Abbes Bouhlal, the Director General of the Ibn Sina Hospital in Rabat, Raouf Mouhsine, the Regional Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, Noria Saidi, the Director of the Moulay Youssef Hospital Center, Leila Derfoufi, the Director of the Specialties Hospital in Rabat, Yassir Arkha and the partners of the Lalla Asmae Foundation.

MAP: 06 March 2024