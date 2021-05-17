HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa Participates Via Video Message in UNESCO World Conference on Education for Sustainable Development

Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa, President of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection, participated via a video message in the UNESCO World Conference on Education for Sustainable Development, held virtually on May 17-19.

Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa, President of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection, participated via a video message in the UNESCO World Conference on Education for Sustainable Development, held virtually on May 17-19.

MAP 17 mai 2021