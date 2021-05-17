Monday 17 May 2021
HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa Participates Via Video Message in UNESCO World Conference on Education for Sustainable Development
Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa, President of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection, participated via a video message in the UNESCO World Conference on Education for Sustainable Development, held virtually on May 17-19.
MAP 17 mai 2021