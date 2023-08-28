HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa Receives Al-Quds Children Taking Part in 14th Summer Camps of Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency

Upon the orders of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa, received on Saturday at the Palais des Hôtes in Rabat, the children of Al-Quds who have taken part in the 14th edition of the summer camps organized by the Bayt Mal Al-Qods Asharif Agency.

Placed under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, this Bayt Mal Al-Quds initiative reflects the constant support of HM the King for the Holy City and its inhabitants.

It strengthens the work of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency, which is dedicated to supporting the Holy City of Al-Quds and its inhabitants through multiple projects that have a significant impact on the population of the Holy City, particularly women, children and people in difficult circumstances.

Since its launch in 2008, the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency's summer camp program, now in its 14th year, has seen a total of 700 children from various districts of the Holy City, accompanied by 70 supervisors, visit different regions of the Kingdom and see for themselves the strength of Moroccans' solidarity with the Palestinians.

Dubbed the "Green March", this year's event, which ran from August 10 to 26, benefited, as in previous editions, children (girls and boys) from the city of Al-Quds aged 11 to 14, accompanied by supervisors from the Holy City.

On this occasion, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa posed for a souvenir photo with the Maqdessis children taking part in this summer camp and their supervisors.

MAP: 26 August 2023