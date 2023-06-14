Wednesday 14 June 2023
HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa Underlines in Monaco Morocco's Firm Commitment to Africa, as Part of Ocean Decade
Morocco is firmly committed, within the framework of the Ocean Decade, to cooperation across Africa, as advocated by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in person, stressed, on Wednesday in Monaco, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, president of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection and patron of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Sciences for Sustainable Development Alliance.
(MAP 14.06.2023)