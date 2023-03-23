HRH Princess Lalla Meryem Receives HM Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, UNSG Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development

Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Meryem received, on Wednesday in Rabat, Her Majesty Queen Máxima Zorreguieta of the Netherlands, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA).

This audience is part of the working visit that Her Majesty Queen Máxima is making to Morocco as UNSGSA, with the goal of promoting further progress made in recent years by the Kingdom in the field of financial inclusion.

MAP: 22 March 2023