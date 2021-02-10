Launch By UNESCO of Decade of Ocean Science: HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa Pays Tribute to Active, Personal Commitment of HM the King To Climate and Environmental Issues

HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, chairwoman of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environment Protection, paid tribute, on Wednesday, before the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to the active and personal commitment of HM King Mohammed VI to climate and environmental issues.

In a speech by teleconference on the occasion of a high-level meeting announcing the launch of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa said it was "a great pleasure" for her to take part in this "commendable initiative", coordinated by UNESCO, and which "reflects a growing awareness of the role of oceans in our history, and of their importance for the present and the future of humanity"

"ln Morocco, I am in a good position to bear testimony to the active, personal commitment of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, who set up the Foundation which I am honored to chair and which deals with climate and environmental issues," said HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, affirming that "thanks to His Majesty's leadership, Morocco is today a front runner in the field of renewable energy."

"As the host of the 22nd Conference of the Parties (COP 22), held in Marrakech, the Kingdom lent its decisive support to several initiatives, such as the "Blue Belt" for sustainable fisheries and aquaculture in Africa," she underlined.

Highlighting that the potential of the marine wealth contained in seas and oceans is largely unknown, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa stressed that oceans are one of mankind's true common possessions, "this wealth needs to be used in a sustainable, responsible and equitable manner."

"For this reason, the Decade we are launching is a magnificent opportunity. It will provide the kind of high-level scientific knowledge we need to better protect our seas and the extraordinary biodiversity they contain," Her Royal Highness noted.

"This Decade will generate global scientific solidarity, of which our continent, Africa, is in great need," she added.

"Therefore, the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environment Protection, which I chair, is both proud and excited to join the Ocean Decade Alliance. It will take its role and responsibility in this Alliance to heart," HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa said.

On a more personal level, Her Royal Highness said she was honored to be a sponsor of this Alliance and to take part in this global endeavor for the benefit of the seas and oceans.

"Through my humble person, Morocco wishes to thank the United Nations for this initiative, to which we will actively contribute," she underlined.

"Together with you, we will promote this Decade of knowledge for the benefit of our seas and oceans, for the present and for the sake of future generation," HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa concluded.

Organized by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of Unesco, this high-level event, "A Brave New Ocean", brought together world leaders, scientists, philanthropists, heads of United Nations agencies and sports figures to discuss the great challenges and opportunities that the ocean offers to achieve the potential of the Sustainable Development Goals and the role the Ocean Decade can play in meeting these challenges.

Inaugurated by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, Prince Albert II of Monaco, President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and closed by President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, this global event was marked by the launch of the Ocean Decade Alliance, a network of eminent partners of the Ocean Decade who have affirmed their commitments to the ocean for the next decade.

MAP 03 February 2021