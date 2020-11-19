Moroccan People Celebrate HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa's Birthday

The Moroccan people and the Royal Family are celebrating, Thursday, the birthday of HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, who is continuously standing out for her personal commitment both in the fields charity and diplomacy, as well as culture and climate.

Like every year, November 19 is the ideal opportunity to review the activities in which Her Royal Highness has greatly distinguished herself, marking by her dedication and passion history and memory.

On September 29, 2020, the Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Morocco to the UN, Omar Hilale, highlighted during an event co-organized in a virtual format by the Permanent Mission of Morocco to the United Nations in New York, the "African Youth Climate Hub" initiative aimed at promoting the ideas and solutions of young Africans for the Climate, launched by HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, President of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environment Protection.

On July 2, 2020, as part of the educational and humanitarian initiatives undertaken by the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environment Protection, chaired by HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, a total of 250 digital tablets were handed to pupils from 24 primary schools, located in mountainous areas of the province of Midelt.

On February 14, 2020, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, President of the Foundation for the Safeguarding of Rabat Cultural Heritage, chaired the Board of Directors of this Foundation, dedicated to taking stock of the conservation of the city's cultural heritage and elaborating the action program to be carried out during the current year.

On the 06th of the same month, Her Royal Highness presided, at the Casablanca International Fair, over the opening of the 26th edition of the International Book Fair (SIEL), held under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI.

At the end of last year, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa chaired, on December 23, 2019 in Rabat, the annual diplomatic charity Gala dinner, organized by the Australian Embassy and the Diplomatic Foundation, during which the shield of the diplomatic foundation had been given to Her Royal Highness.

In a speech, the Australian Ambassador to Morocco Berenice Owen-Jones expressed his "high esteem" and "sincere gratitude" to HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa for her personal commitment to the cause of charity.

In addition, Her Royal Highness the Princess chaired on December 9 of the same year in Rabat the Board of Directors of the Foundation to take stock of the past year's results.

A day before, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, honorary president of the Al-Ihssane Association, presided at the Lalla Hasnaa children's home in Casablanca, the ceremony to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this association, during which Her Royal Highness also inaugurated the exhibition "Art in the service of babies and children without families".

On November 30, Her Royal Highness chaired at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech a dinner offered by HM King Mohammed VI on the occasion of the official opening of the 18th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival.

On November 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa presided over a Gala Dinner organized by the Congregation "Em Habanim Sephardic Congregation and Community Center", honoring the Alawite Dynasty as the "Dynasty of Tolerance".

During this Gala dinner, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa decorated, on behalf of HM the King, Moroccan Jewish figures with royal Wissams and received the Golden Book.

MAP 18 November 2020