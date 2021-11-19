Moroccan People Celebrate HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa's Birthday, an Occasion to Underline Her Royal Highness Initiatives for the Defense of Environmental Issues

The Moroccan people and the Royal Family are celebrating, Friday, the birthday of HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, who is continuously standing out for her personal commitment in the area of sustainable development.

Like every year, November 19 is the ideal opportunity to underline the several initiatives of Her Royal Highness, President of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection, aimed at developing and spreading an environmental culture.

On September 29, 2020, the Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Morocco to the UN, Omar Hilale, highlighted during an event co-organized in a virtual format by the Permanent Mission of Morocco to the United Nations in New York, the "African Youth Climate Hub" initiative aimed at promoting the ideas and solutions of young Africans for the climate, launched by HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, President of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environment Protection.

On February 3, 2021, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, President of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environment Protection, paid tribute, before the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to the active and personal commitment of HM King Mohammed VI to climate and environmental issues.

In a speech by videoconference on the occasion of a high-level meeting announcing the launch of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa said it was "a great pleasure" for her to take part in this "commendable initiative", coordinated by UNESCO, and which "reflects a growing awareness of the role of oceans in our history, and of their importance for the present and the future of humanity".

"For this reason, the Decade we are launching is a magnificent opportunity. It will provide the kind of high-level scientific knowledge we need to better protect our seas and the extraordinary biodiversity they contain," Her Royal Highness noted.

"This Decade will generate global scientific solidarity, of which our continent, Africa, is in great need," HRH the Princess stressed, adding that "the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environment Protection, which I chair, is both proud and excited to join the Ocean Decade Alliance."

"It will take its role and responsibility in this Alliance to heart," HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa pointed out.

On a more personal level, Her Royal Highness said she was honored to be a sponsor of this Alliance and to take part in this global endeavor for the benefit of the seas and oceans.

Hence, the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environment Protection has joined, on this date, as a founding member the Alliance of the Decade for Ocean Science.

This Alliance, sponsored by HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, is the result of an intense collaboration between the Foundation and Unesco (Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) - UN agency of coordination for the preparatory phase of the Decade).

On May 17, 2021, HRH the Princess participated via a video message in the UNESCO World Conference on Education for Sustainable Development, held virtually.

“The covid-19 crisis reminds us, in particular, of the urgent need to achieve global, equitable sustainable development that serves everyone,” said HRH the Princess in her message, stressing that the protection of the environment and the preservation of our planet – “which is our common home” - are fundamental elements of this approach.

Her Royal Highness pointed out that the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection has been working, for more than two decades, to develop various programs aimed at reducing or eliminating the negative impact of Man on Nature.

HRH the Princess said, in this regard, that His Majesty King Mohammed VI, "whose interest in the subject goes back to his youth, has always encouraged us to develop the most ambitious approaches, rooted in the present and resolutely turned towards the future."

On this occasion, Her Royal Highness called on the international community to make a firm commitment, during this decade, to establish education for sustainable development as an absolute priority, underlining the urgency of this action.

"Let us make a firm commitment, during this decade, to establish education for sustainable development as an absolute priority. This is urgent. This is vital!," insisted Her Royal Highness in her video message.

Through her diverse actions and activities, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa shows a strong determination, which never ceases to be a source of pride for the whole Moroccan people.

MAP 18 November 2021