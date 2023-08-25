Moroccan People Celebrate on Saturday Birthday of HRH Princess Lalla Meryem

The Royal Family and with it the Moroccan people celebrate on Saturday the birthday of Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Meryem, who has always demonstrated a constant and multifaceted commitment to promoting the social affairs of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), and to the causes of women and children.

This happy event, celebrated every year on August 26, gives Moroccans the opportunity to celebrate the exceptional actions taken by Her Royal Highness to preserve women's rights and promote the well-being of children, especially those in difficult circumstances.

From an early age, HRH Princess Lalla Meryem has held numerous positions in the social sphere, including that of President of the Royal Armed Forces' Social Works, a position to which Her Royal Highness was appointed in 1981 by the late His Majesty Hassan II.

His Royal Highness's commitment to the FAR's social affairs, and to defending the rights of women and children, led HM the King, Supreme Commander and Chief of the General Staff of the FAR, at the swearing-in ceremony for the officers of the classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, who graduated from the major military and paramilitary schools and institutes, as well as officers from the ranks, on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the Sovereign's accession to the Throne of His Glorious Ancestors, to name the four classes graduating between 2020 and 2023 "Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Meryem".

HRH Princess Lalla Meryem also chairs the Hassan II Foundation for Moroccans living abroad, the National Union of Moroccan Women (UNFM), the National Observatory for Children's Rights (ONDE) and the Moroccan Association in Support of Unicef. She is also Honorary President of several associations working for the benefit of children.

Her Royal Highness's exceptional career has always been highly acclaimed at international level, and has earned her the recognition of many heads of institutions working to promote children's rights.

In July 2001, UNESCO Director-General Koïchiro Matsuura presented HRH Princess Lalla Meryem with the title of Goodwill Ambassador for this UN organization, in recognition of her tireless action on behalf of children and respect for their rights worldwide.

During an official visit to Lebanon in the same year, HRH Princess Lalla Meryem was was decorated by Lebanese President Emile Lahoud with the Wissam of the Grand Cordon of National Merit and received the Gold Medal of the Hariri Foundation, a distinction that the institution awards to renowned personalities in different fields.

In addition, Her Royal Highness had received in May 2010 the "Women World Leaders" Prize, an international distinction awarded by the association "Women World Leaders" to HRH Princess Lalla Meryem in her capacity as President of the UNFM.

The award, which honors the Kingdom of Morocco, was presented to HRH Princess Lalla Meryem in recognition of her remarkable actions, her keen sense of solidarity and her constant efforts to strengthen the status of women in Morocco, the Arab world and the African continent, so that they can become involved in consolidating development, harmony and access to progress.

HRH Princess Lalla Meryem has also been involved in various activities, presiding over official events and representing HM the King at major national and international events.

On May 06, 2023 in London, Her Royal Highness represented His Majesty King Mohammed VI at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, Sovereign of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The day before, HRH Princess Lalla Meryem had taken part in a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by HM King Charles III for prominent figures attending the coronation ceremony.

On March 22, Her Royal Highness received in Rabat Her Majesty Queen Máxima Zorreguieta of the Netherlands, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA)

On March 08, HRH Princess Lalla Meryem, President of the UNFM, presided over the International Women's Day ceremony in Rabat.

On February 11, Their Royal Highnesses Prince Moulay Rachid and Princess Lalla Meryem presided over the prize-giving ceremony for the winners of the 47th Hassan II Trophy and 26th Lalla Meryem Golf Cup, held at the Dar Es-Salam Royal Golf Club in Rabat under the patronage of HM King Mohammed VI.

On January 19 in Rabat, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Meryem received Deborah F. Rutter, President of the John Fitzgerald Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, accompanied by Natalia Cobo De Bulgheroni, President of its International Committee.

The two American cultural personalities were visiting the Kingdom to attend the "Arts Gold Medals" international awards ceremony, held in Marrakech on January 23.

A week earlier, Her Royal Highness, President of the Social Works of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) and of the Hassan II Foundation for the Social Works of Former Soldiers and Veterans (OSAMAC), chaired, on Thursday January 12, 2023 at the FAR General Staff, the Boards of the Social Works of the FAR and of the Hassan II Foundation for the OSAMAC, in accordance with the Very High Instructions of His Majesty the King, Supreme Commander and Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces.

On December 11, 2022, at the National Library of the Kingdom of Morocco in Rabat, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Meryem presided over the inauguration ceremony of the International Bazaar of the Diplomatic Circle, placed under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI.

On November 21 of the same year, Her Royal Highness, President of the National Observatory for the Rights of the Child, received in Rabat Najat Maalla M'jid, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General on Violence against Children.

On November 04, 2022, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Meryem presided over a religious evening at the Assouna mosque in Rabat to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the death of the late HM King Hassan II, may God have His soul in His holy mercy.

HRH Princess Lalla Meryem's diverse and varied actions and activities demonstrate a deep and unrivalled determination and commitment, which never ceases to inspire and make an entire people proud.

MAP: 25 August 2023