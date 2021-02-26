Moroccan People to Celebrate on Sunday 14th Birthday of HRH Princess Lalla Khadija

The Royal Family and the entire Moroccan people celebrate, on Sunday, in joy and happiness, the fourteenth birthday of Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Khadija, a happy event that reiterates, once again, the attachment and full cohesion of the different components of the Moroccan Nation with the Glorious Alaouite Throne.

This birthday is a reminder of the festive moments that Moroccans experienced on that blessed day of 28 February 2007, when the ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery announced the birth of HRH Princess Lalla Khadija, second child of HM King Mohammed VI after HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan.

On this day, groups of Moroccans headed to the Royal Palace of Rabat to express their joy and happiness.

The celebration of this fourteenth birthday is an opportunity to look back on the first steps of Her Royal Highness in public life.

In September 2011, it is under the benevolent gaze of HM King Mohammed VI that the opening of the first school year for HRH Princess Lalla Khadija took place at the Princely School in Rabat.

On 17 September 2018, HM King Mohammed VI, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Princess Lalla Khadija, presided, at the Rabat Royal Palace, over the presentation ceremony of the progress report and the executive program in the field of schooling support and the implementation of the education and training reform.

On 13 February 2019, HRH Princess Lalla Khadija made a remarkable appearance alongside HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid and Their Royal Highnesses Princesses Lalla Meryem, Lalla Asmae, Lalla Hasnaa and Lalla Oum Keltoum, during the official welcoming ceremony of HM King Don Felipe VI and Queen Dona Letizia, Sovereigns of the Kingdom of Spain, chaired by HM King Mohammed VI, at the Mechouar Square of the Rabat Royal Palace. The same as what happened on 30 March 2019 during the visit to Morocco of His Holiness Pope Francis.

On 13 December 2019, HRH Princess Lalla Khadija presided over the inauguration ceremony of the vivarium of the National Zoological Garden of Rabat and visited the different spaces of the vivarium which groups together some species of live reptiles from different parts of Africa.

MAP 26 February 2021