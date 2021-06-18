Moroccan People Celebrate on Sunday 51st Birthday of HRH Prince Moulay Rachid

The Royal family and the Moroccan people celebrate, on Sunday, the 51st birthday of HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, a happy occasion to revisit the various official activities undertaken by His Royal Highness in Morocco and abroad.



This joyful day is also an opportunity for the Moroccan people to express their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for happiness and long life to HM King Mohammed VI, HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, and the entire Royal family.



Born on 20 June 1970 in Rabat, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid obtained, in May 1993, with high distinction, a degree in Public Law (internal Administration option) and a diploma in Comparative Law at the Faculty of Legal, Economic and Social Sciences in Rabat. Three years later, in June 1996, His Royal Highness obtained, with high distinction, the second certificate of higher education (international Relations option).



HRH Prince Moulay Rachid graduated with a PhD in Law on 18 May 2001 from Montesquieu-Bordeaux IV University on "The Organization of the Islamic Conference: Study of a specific international organization" with merit and the jury's congratulations as well as with a special distinction for its publication, given the importance of the subject and the quality of the work.



Since 1997, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid chairs the National Federation of Moroccan Scouting. His Royal Highness also chairs the Royal Moroccan Federation for Hunting Shotgun Shooting (FRMTAC), the Hassan II Golf Trophy Association and the Marrakech International Film Festival Foundation. Since January 2018, His Royal Highness holds the Presidency of the Royal Moroccan Golf Federation (FRMG).



His Royal Highness has been involved, at a young age, in several activities, taking part in the various Royal activities and presiding over official activities, as well as major events both in Morocco and abroad.



HRH Prince Moulay Rachid also represents HM the King in several important national and international events.



HRH Prince Moulay Rachid received, on May 7 in Rabat, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of State in charge of the Council of Ministers of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who handed to His Royal Highness a message from the Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to His Majesty King Mohammed VI.



On January 13, 2020, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid represented His Majesty King Mohammed VI in Muscat at the presentation of condolences following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Ben Taimur.



On November 18, 2019, His Royal Highness chaired, at the stadium of honor of Oujda, the final of the Throne Cup of soccer (2018-2019) which opposed the Tihad Athletic Sportif (TAS) to Hassania of Agadir (HUSA).



On October 22 of the same year, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid represented His Majesty King Mohammed VI at the enthronement ceremony of the new Emperor of Japan, Naruhito, which took place at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. His Royal Highness had taken part, on the same day at the Imperial Palace, in a dinner offered by the new Emperor of Japan Naruhito on the occasion of his enthronement.



The next day, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid took part in a tea reception offered by the new Emperor of Japan Naruhito in honor of the Monarchs and members of the Royal Families who attended the ceremony of his enthronement. During his visit to Japan, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid also had a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



On October 14, 2019, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid chaired the opening ceremony of the 12th edition of the El Jadida Horse Show, held under the theme "The horse in Moroccan ecosystems".



On September 23 2019, His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid received in Rabat Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, HRH Prince Guillaume, and his spouse Hereditary Grand Duchess, HRH Princess Stéphanie de Lannoy, on a visit to Morocco along with a high-level economic mission.



On August 19, 2019, His Royal Highness chaired at the Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat the opening ceremony of the 12th Edition of the African Games.



On this occasion, the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) awarded the Olympic African Order of Merit to HM King Mohammed VI. The distinction was handed to HRH Prince Moulay Rachid by ANOCA President on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the African Games.



On July 30, 2019, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid chaired at the Royal Golf in Tangier a luncheon offered by the head of government on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of HM King Mohammed VI's accession to the Throne of His Glorious Ancestors.



HRH Prince Moulay Rachid represented, on July 27, 2019, His Majesty King Mohammed VI at the funeral of Tunisian President Béji Caïd Essebsi, which took place at Carthage Palace in Tunis.

MAP 18 June 2021