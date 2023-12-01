Rogatory Prayers Performed at Al-Masjid Al-Aâdam in Rabat in Presence of HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid

Upon orders of HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, rogatory prayers (Salat Al Istisqae) were performed on Friday at Al-Masjid Al-Aâdam in Rabat, in the presence of HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, thus perpetuating the tradition of the Prophet Sidna Mohammed, may peace and blessings be upon him, whenever rain is scarce.

On arrival at Bab Chellah, from where the official motorcade departed, HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid were greeted by Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Toufiq, wali of the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region, governor of the Prefecture of Rabat, Mohamed Yacoubi, secretary general of the Higher Council of the Ulema, Mohamed Yssef, president of the regional Council, Rachid El Abdi, 1st vice-president of Rabat local Council, Aziz Loumini, and president of the Rabat Prefectural Council, Abdelaziz Derouiche.

In an atmosphere of piety, the faithful, led by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, made their way on foot to Al-Masjid Al-Aâdam. Children, pupils from Quranic schools and students from the Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Imams, Morchidines and Morchidates prayed and implored the Almighty to shower His blessings, His rains and His mercy on the Kingdom, for "He is the One Who sends down rain after people have given up hope, spreading out His mercy," (Holy Quran).

Whenever rain is scarce, Moroccans perform rogatory prayers to implore God to shower His beneficent rains on the earth as a sign of mercy for His creatures, in accordance with the verses of the Holy Quran: "Call upon Me: I will answer your prayers", “Seek your Lord's forgiveness, ˹for˺ He is truly Most Forgiving. He will shower you with abundant rain.”

MAP: 01 December 2023