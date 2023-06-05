U.S. First Lady Jill Biden Arrives in Morocco

The First Lady of the United States of America, Jill Biden, arrived in Marrakech on Saturday afternoon for a visit to Morocco.

Upon her arrival at Marrakech-Ménara Airport, Jill Biden was welcomed by Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa.

After reviewing a guard of honor from the Auxiliary Forces, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa and the First Lady of the United States of America were greeted by Karim Kassi-Lahlou, Wali of the Marrakech-Safi region and Governor of the Marrakech Prefecture, Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, President of the Marrakech Communal Council, and Samir Koudar, President of the Regional Council.

Her Royal Highness and Jill Biden were also greeted by U.S. Ambassador Morocco Puneet Talwar and his wife Sattar Sarash, as well as by U.S. Consul General in Casablanca Lawrence Randolph.

Later, the First Lady of the United States of America, Jill Biden, who is accompanied on this visit by her daughter Ashley Biden and her sister Bobby Jacobs, was invited to the traditional ceremony of offering milk and dates.

After a break in the Salon d'Honneur at the Marrakech-Ménara airport, the procession of HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa and the First Lady of the United States of America headed for the residence of the Kingdom's illustrious guest.

(MAP 03.06.2023)