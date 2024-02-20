Monday 19 February 2024
On Very High Instruction from HM the King, TRH Princesses Lalla Meryem, Lalla Asmae and Lalla Hasnaa, Received for Lunch at Elysée Palace, at Invitation of Mrs. Brigitte Macron
On the Very High Instruction of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Their Royal Highnesses Princess Lalla Meryem, Princess Lalla Asmae and Princess Lalla Hasnaa, were received for lunch on Monday at the Elysée Palace, at the invitation of Mrs. Brigitte Macron.
This luncheon is in keeping with the long-standing friendly relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the French Republic.
MAP: 19 February 2024