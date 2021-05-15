65th Anniversary of FAR: HM the King Sends Order of the Day to Royal Armed Forces

On the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the creation of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), HM King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of FAR, sent, on Friday, an order of the day to officers, non-commissioned officers and privates.

Here follows the full text of the order of the day:

"Praise be to God, may peace and blessings be upon the Prophet, his Kith and Kin,

Officers, non-commissioned officers and privates,

On the occasion of the sixty-fifth anniversary of the creation of the Royal Armed Forces, which coincides this year with Eid Al-Fitr, We are delighted to extend to you, members of the various components of Our Royal Armed Forces, Land, Air, Navy and Royal Gendarmerie, Our heartfelt congratulations and Our paternal benevolence, Our esteem and Our satisfaction with all your actions during this year filled with sacrifice, generosity and faithfulness to our eternal national values.

The symbolism of this national event associated with the building of modern Morocco is a source of more pride in Our valiant army and its history made of glory and heroism, and feelings of reverence towards those who laid the groundwork for this grandiose edifice, Our Grandfather Late HM King Mohammed V and our Venerable Father, Late HM King Hassan II, may God perpetuate their Memory and have them in His holy mercy, making this ancient institution an authentic school for sincere and faithful education to the values ​​of citizenship.

We have been keen, in accordance with our centuries-old traditions, to make this precious occasion an annual phase to assess, draw lessons and set objectives and priorities, in order to develop and implement future plans and programs, by focusing on the continuous building of the capacities of the Royal Armed Forces and by granting them the means and equipment they need, while ensuring the training and mobilization of their members to enable them to keep up with changes and meet the challenges.

Officers, non-commissioned officers and privates,

The strength born of the determination, resistance and selflessness that you show in the surveillance and security of our land, air and sea borders, in particular in Our southern provinces and our eastern regions, as well as the sacrifices made to hoist the flag of the Nation very high throughout the Kingdom will remain a source of pride for all Moroccans.

We invite you to more accomplishments and more self-sacrifice in order to heighten the desire for success and victory that drives you.

In this regard, in Our capacity as Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, We hail in particular the responsiveness of our Armed Forces in accordance with Our High Instructions to secure the border crossing of El Guergarate, in accordance with a well-defined plan, to foil the maneuvers of the mercenaries.

You have succeeded, through your high professionalism in the areas of planning, command and operational execution, in foiling the vile maneuvers of the enemies of our territorial integrity. You have shown the whole world the merits and legitimacy of this qualitative operation which has ensured the safe movement of the flow of goods and people between Morocco and its African extension.

While praising the perseverance of the members of Our Royal Armed Forces, both in the defense of the immutable values of Morocco and its territorial integrity, as in the participation of Our contingents in peacekeeping operations, We cannot, in this delicate juncture, marked by the persistence of the Covid-19 pandemic internationally, but to pay tribute to the medical staff and the Social Services staff of the Royal Armed Forces who are at the forefront alongside their counterparts in national hospitals, members of the Civil Defence and the Public Forces, who are mobilized, pursuant to Our High Instructions, to provide medical services as well as during the national vaccination operation.

Also, and despite the urgent and difficult circumstances of the pandemic and the restrictions and constraints it imposed, you were able, as expected of you, to continue your multiple missions with the same enthusiasm and the same spirit of perseverance, while implementing plans with a security dimension, focused on a more effective fight against cross-border crime, without forgetting your permanent vigilance to face climate change through the proactive positioning of multidisciplinary medical and logistics teams to intervene quickly in case of emergency in order to aid, ensure the opening up, and provide the necessary humanitarian and medical assistance.

Officers, non-commissioned officers and privates,

The rapid changes that security and defense science and technology are experiencing today should encourage our young military competences to support them, and make use of them in exclusive national research programs enabling the design of innovative solutions in the fields of digital transformation and information and communication technologies, command and control, in order to increase the degree of preparation of Our Army and to support its fighting capacities on the ground.

To this end, Our High Solicitude will remain tied to supporting your efforts and providing you with the necessary and appropriate equipment to enable you to accomplish your missions in the best conditions, within the framework of the objectives that We have outlined on the medium and long term, so that our Armed Forces remain the vigilant eye of the security of the Nation and the shield which protects its territorial integrity, its sacred values ​​and its achievements.

We will continue, with the same determination and the same will, to strengthen your capacities and your human qualifications and to broaden your horizons at the domestic and international levels, and this, through the mechanisms of bilateral and multilateral military cooperation between Our Royal Armed Forces and the various friendly Armies, with a view to sharing experiences in the service of the values ​​of international solidarity and peace, to give concrete substance to your honourable capital as an effective and credible partner in peace keeping worldwide, recognized in particular by the United Nations.

Officers, non-commissioned officers and privates,

On this glorious anniversary, We sincerely praise God for having filled us with faith and confidence in order to persevere in the path laid by the liberator of the Nation and the founder of the Royal Armed Forces, Our venerated Grandfather the Late HM King Mohammed V and that of Our venerated Father, builder of modern Morocco, the late HM King Hassan II, may God have them in His Holy Mercy, We pray that the Almighty bestows on them His great Mercy and welcomes them in His vast Paradise among Prophets, Saints, Martyrs and the Righteous ones.

We also pray God to bestow His mercy on Our blessed martyrs who sacrificed their souls for the defense of the Fatherland, its unity and its dignity, faithful in this to the Sacred pact of the preservation of unity, security and the integrity of the Nation.

You should perpetuate, may God protect you, the legacy of ancestors and parents who have written with pride the memorable pages of courage, sacrifice and faithfulness, in the veneration of their Nation, behind Your Supreme Commander, loyal forever to our eternal motto: God, the Fatherland, the King."

