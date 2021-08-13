Condolence Message from HM the King to Algerian President Following Forest Fires That Claim Several Victims

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, His Excellency Abdelmajid Tebboune, following the forest fires which claimed several victims.

In this message, His Majesty the King stated that he had learned with great emotion and deep sorrow of the news of the violent fires that ravaged forests in certain wilayas in the north of Algeria, claiming several victims.

On this painful occasion, His Majesty the King expresses to the Algerian President and to the bereaved families and people of Algeria, His deepest condolences and sincere feelings of compassion.

The Sovereign expresses in His personal name and on behalf of the Moroccan people His total solidarity with sister Algeria in this painful ordeal.

His Majesty the King said he shared with the Algerian President and the grieving families His feelings of sadness at this cruel loss, imploring the Almighty to grant them comfort and compassion, to surround the victims with his holy mercy and to preserve the brotherly Algerian people from any misfortune, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

MAP 12 August 2021