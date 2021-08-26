Condolence Message from HM the King to Emir of Kuwait on Death of His Sister Sheikha Badriya

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, following the death of his sister, Sheikha Badriya Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.



On this sad occasion, the Sovereign expresses to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, as well as to all the members of his illustrious family, His deepest condolences and sincere feelings of compassion, imploring God to grant them patience and comfort and to welcome the deceased in His vast Paradise.

MAP 25 August 2021