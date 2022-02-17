Condolence Message from HM the King to Family of Late Mohamed Haddou Echiguer

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family of former minister Mohamed Haddou Echiguer.



In this message, the Sovereign says he learned with deep sorrow the death of Mohamed Haddou Echiguer, may God accept him among the virtuous faithful and surround him with His infinite mercy.



In this painful circumstance, HM the King expresses to the members of the family of the deceased, to their relatives and his political family, His deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion, imploring God to grant them patience and comfort.



Sharing the feelings of the family of the deceased in this difficult ordeal, the Sovereign implores God to amply reward the late Echiguer "for the commendable services he rendered to his Homeland through the various high ministerial and diplomatic responsibilities he held during the reign of Our venerated Father the late His Majesty Hassan II, may God rest his soul, while he was constantly imbued with the qualities of an experienced statesman and faithful to the sacredness and constant values of the Nation".

MAP 17 February 2022