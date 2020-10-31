Eid Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawi: HM the King Congratulates Heads of State of Islamic Countries

HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, sent messages of congratulations to His brothers Heads of State of Islamic countries, on the occasion of the celebration of Eid Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawi Al-Sharif.

On this occasion, HM the King expressed His best wishes to the Kings, Presidents and Emirs of Islamic countries, Praying the Almighty to renew this blessed occasion "for all of us with further health, peace and prosperity".

MAP 28 October 2020