HM the King Appoints Aziz Akhannouch as Head of Government, Entrusts Him with Forming New Government

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, received on Friday at the Royal Palace in Fez, Aziz Akhannouch, president of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), whom the Sovereign appointed as head of government and entrusted with the formation of the new government, announced the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery in a statement.

MAP 10 September 2021