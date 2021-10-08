HM the King Chairs Appointment Ceremony of New Government Members

HM King Mohammed VI, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, chaired, Thursday at the Royal Palace in Fez, the appointment ceremony of the members of the new government.



Here are the government members:



- Aziz Akhannouch: Head of government.



- Abdelouafi Laftit: Minister of the Interior.



- Nasser Bourita: Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad.



- Abdellatif Ouahbi: Minister of Justice.



- Ahmed Toufiq: Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.



- Mohamed Hajoui: Secretary General of the Government.



- Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Minister of Economy and Finance.



- Nizar Baraka, Minister of Equipment and Water.



- Chakib Benmoussa: Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports.



- Nabila Rmili: Minister of Health and Social Protection.



- Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri: Minister of National Planning, Urban Planning, Housing and Urban Policy.



- Mohamed Sadiki: Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests.



- Younes Sekkouri: Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills.



- Ryad Mezzour: Minister of Industry and Trade.



- Fatim-Zahra Ammor: Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy.



- Abdellatif Miraoui: Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation.



- Leila Benali: Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development.



- Mohamed Abdeljalil: Minister of Transport and Logistics.



- Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid: Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication.



- Aouatif Hayar: Minister of Solidarity, Social Inclusion and Family.



- Abdellatif Loudiyi: Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the administration of National Defense.



- Mohcine Jazouli: Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Investment, Convergence and the Evaluation of Public Policies.



- Faouzi Lekjaa, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of the Budget.



- Mustapha Baitas: Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman.



- Ghita Mezzour: Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Digital Transition and Administration Reform.



Secretaries of State in some ministerial departments will be appointed later.



On this occasion, the newly appointed members of the government were sworn in before HM the King.



At the end of this ceremony, the Sovereign, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, posed for a souvenir photo with the members of the new government.



This ceremony was also attended by HM the King's Chamberlain, Sidi Mohammed El Alaoui.

MAP 07 October 2021