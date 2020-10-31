HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, Celebrates Religious Ceremony in Commemoration of Eid Al-Mawlid Annabawi Asharif

HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, celebrated on Wednesday Rabii I 11, 1442, corresponding to Oct. 28, 2020, after the prayer of Al Maghrib, a religious ceremony in commemoration of Eid Al-Mawlid Annabawi Asharif.

As part of the respect by HM the King for the preventive measures taken to fight the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Sovereign celebrated this blessed night in a private setting and with very reduced attendance.

MAP 28 October 2020