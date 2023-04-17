Monday 17 April 2023
HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, to Chair Religious Evening in Commemoration of Laylat Al Qadr Monday at Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca
His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, may God assist Him, will chair, on Monday evening, 26 Ramadan 1444 of the hegira, corresponding to April 17, 2023, a religious evening in commemoration of Laylat Al-Qadr, at the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, announced the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery in a statement.
The religious evening will be broadcast live on radio and television at the time of the Al-Isha prayer.
MAP: 17 avril 2023