HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, Chairs Fourth Religious Lecture of Ramadan 1445 AH

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, may God assist Him, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid and HH Prince Moulay Ismail, chaired, on Thursday at the Royal Palace in Casablanca, the fourth religious lecture of the holy month of Ramadan 1445 AH.

The lecture was given by El Khammar El Bakkali, member of the Moroccan Council of Ulema for Europe, on the theme "The legal foundations for building modes of human coexistence".

The speaker first explained that coexistence refers to the bonds formed among all components of society based on benevolence and respect, taking into account the interests of individuals and communities. This notion, he said, is now referred to by the concept of shared citizenship, which requires respect for cultural, religious, and ethnic specificities as essential prerequisites for peace and cooperation.

The coexistence advocated by the wise is one that stems from the shared will to uphold common Islamic values that serve all humanity, he emphasized, noting that coexistence revolves around the general interest that narrow personal calculations tend to obscure, either out of ignorance or tyranny.

"Therefore, within the Moroccan Council of Ulema for Europe, we have always considered our first duty to be explaining to Muslims the principles of coexistence in Islam and encouraging them to follow them," he noted.

Regarding tyranny, including the denial of truth and the avoidance thereof, it is among the great political issues for which humans always seek to find the necessary balance. Since those facing this dilemma seek to establish universal rules of rights, it is beneficial for them to promote mutual understanding among peoples of different religions on this issue, the speaker observed.

In the same vein, he noted that regardless of the differences between the peoples or countries of the world, it is important to manage them by focusing on the commonalities that unite them in all areas, no matter how numerous they may be. These similarities take into account commonly held beliefs within the circle of freedom, which are sacred in all religions. That is why Islam has prohibited coercion and allowed discussion in the best possible manner, that is, appropriately, in suitable circumstances and with the appropriate interlocutor.

Within this framework, the speaker identified seven legal foundations for constructing aspects of coexistence, namely fraternity, mutual understanding, communication, mutual consideration, tolerance, virtue, and justice.

From this perspective, El Bekkali clarified that the values of coexistence are reflected in the field of international relations through peace and good conduct, as well as in commercial relations between individuals, states, and peoples, and in family relationships. He pointed out that the areas of agreement and cooperation are much broader than those who, out of ignorance of the purposes of Sharia, confine themselves to truncated readings, believe.

He also indicated that while coexistence is required and encompasses vast domains, Muslims must observe a series of prescriptions in this regard so that this value magnified by Islam does not become synonymous with absurdity, perversion, and decay. Among these prescriptions, he noted that coexistence must not harm any of the foundations of faith or any of the rituals imposed by categorical texts.

This coexistence must also not permit what is unlawful or be contrary to the clear texts of Sharia and the unanimous categorical opinions of Muslims at all times and in all places, he said, noting that it must also not be harmful to the Muslim community.

On another note, the speaker highlighted the primordial role of the Moroccan Council of Scholars for Europe, emphasizing the efforts it makes to make Moroccans settled in Europe an example of the values of their religion and the principles of their country, in accordance with the norms and laws in force in their host countries.

The Council, he added, is committed to promoting practical and realistic awareness by disseminating common human values and strengthening the religious guidance of the Moroccan community residing abroad, while promoting a good understanding of religion for all age groups, men, and women alike.

The speaker also emphasized the tangible successes of the Council in this area, particularly among the younger generation, who are engaged in memorizing the Holy Quran, understanding Islamic sciences, and promoting religious values. He also emphasized the role of Moroccan mosques in Europe, which not only focus on prayer but also aim to encourage active participation in education and guidance toward good conduct.

El Bekkali also highlighted the Council's good relations with local authorities, based on cooperation in the service of the general interest and mutual respect, thus offering many necessary benefits to the life and religious practice of members of the Moroccan community. Regarding religious guidance, the speaker stressed the Council's commitment to promoting authentic Moroccan religious model and establishing cooperative relations with other Muslim communities.

He concluded that the Council also strives to strengthen communication and cooperation with representatives of other religions by organizing intellectual meetings and debates in a framework of mutual respect and collaboration with civil society actors.

At the end of this fourth discourse, the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Toufiq, presented to His Majesty the King, Commander of the Faithful, may God preserve Him, an electronic support comprising recordings of the religious discourses delivered before the Sovereign from 1420 AH (1999 AD) to 1444 AH (2023 AD).

