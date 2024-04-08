HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, Chairs Religious Vigil Commemorating Laylat Al-Qadr in Casablanca's Hassan II Mosque

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, may God assist Him, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, and HH Prince Moulay Ismail, chaired, on Saturday at the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, a religious vigil commemorating the blessed Laylat al-Qadr.

After the Isha and Taraweeh prayers, verses from the Holy Quran were recited by the child Othmane Mchachti (11 years old, from the city of Fez), winner of the Mohammed VI National Prize for memorization, recitation, and chanting of the Holy Quran. His Majesty the King was then greeted by the young reciter, to whom the Sovereign presented the Prize.

This distinction reflects the great care with which His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, has constantly surrounded the reciters of the Holy Quran and the Sovereign's constant desire to promote the memorization and learning of the Holy Book among young generations.

Subsequently, Mohamed Bashar Arafat, Imam, lecturer, and president of the Civilizations Exchange and Cooperation Foundation (United States of America), delivered a speech before the Sovereign on behalf of the scholars who participated in the Religious Dialogues of the sacred month of Ramadan 1445 AH, expressing his sincere thanks and deep gratitude to His Majesty the King, Commander of the Faithful, for the reception and hospitality they received throughout their stay in the Kingdom.

Bashar Arafat emphasized that these Religious lectures are an ideal opportunity for the community of scholars from around the world to discuss various scientific and jurisprudential issues, adding that it is also an opportunity for the present scholars to consult on responses to the new challenges facing societies in a context marked by accelerated changes on local and international levels.

This religious vigil was marked by the conclusion of Sahih al-Bukhari, done by Hassan Farid, member of the local Council of Ulema of Berrechid, after the reading of Hadith Al Khatm, by Abdelhafid Talbi, member of the local Council of Ulema of Ain Chock.

The Sovereign then presented the Mohammed VI Ahl al-Qur'an and Ahl al-Hadith Prizes respectively to Omar Mohcine, from the city of Casablanca, and Zineb Abou Ali, from the city of Rabat.

His Majesty the King, Commander of the Faithful, also awarded the Mohammed VI Prize for Adhan and Tahlil, in its two categories, to Said Abou Alaich from the city of Guercif (Excellence Prize) and El Hassan Akhiar from the city of Tetouan (Honorary Prize).

The Sovereign then awarded the Mohammed VI Prize for Quranic schools in its three categories to Abdellah El Hayane from Casablanca (Methodology of Learning Prize), Abdelkader Hammouch from Sidi Bennour (Performance Prize), and Nasser Ait Bouncer from Taroudante (Management Prize).

On this occasion, the attendees offered prayers imploring the Almighty to preserve His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, to crown His initiatives with success, to guide His steps, to fulfill the aspirations that the Sovereign harbors for the progress of His faithful people, and to bless Him, HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, and all members of the illustrious Royal Family.

The faithful also offered prayers for the souls of the Father of the Nation, the late HM King Mohammed V, and the late HM King Hassan II, may God have them in His mercy.

This vigil took place in the presence of the Head of Government, the Presidents of the two Houses of Parliament, His Majesty the King's Advisors, members of the government, representatives of the diplomatic corps of Islamic countries accredited to Morocco, senior officers of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, scholars who participated in the Religious Dialogues of the sacred month of Ramadan, presidents of local Councils of Scholars, elected officials, as well as other civilian and military personalities.

