HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, Congratulates Pope Francis on 8th Anniversary of his Pontificate

HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, has sent a congratulatory message to his Holiness Pope Francis on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of his Pontificate.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to his Holiness Pope Francis His heartfelt congratulations and sincere wishes for good health, happiness and greater success in his noble mission to spread human values.

HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, takes this opportunity to express His strong determination to contribute, together with Pope Francis, to the strengthening of the secular relations that unite the Kingdom of Morocco and Vatican City, to work for peace and security throughout the world and to promote dialogue, coexistence and understanding between different peoples.

MAP 13 March 2021