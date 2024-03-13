HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, Congratulates Pope Francis on Anniversary of Election as Bishop of Rome

HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, has sent a message of wishes and congratulations to His Holiness Pope Francis on the occasion of the eleventh anniversary of his election as Bishop of Rome.

In this message, the Sovereign extends His warm congratulations and best wishes for the health and long life of His Holiness Pope Francis, hoping that he may continue his active contribution in promoting the principles of constructive dialogue and coexistence in the world.

"I should like to take this opportunity to say how keen we are, in the Kingdom of Morocco, to continue enriching our special relationship with the Holy See, and thus contribute to spreading lofty spiritual values around the globe," HM the King further points out.

MAP:13 March 2024