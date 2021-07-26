HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, Performs Eid Al Adha Prayer and Sacrifice Ritual

HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, performed, on Wednesday, Di Al Hijja 10, 1442 Hegira, corresponding to July 21, 2021 in Fez, the Eid Al Adha prayer.



Given the respect for preventive health measures imposed by the evolution of the health situation, the Sovereign performed the prayer of Eid without preaching, like the members of His faithful people.



After the prayer, HM the King performed the sacrifice ritual, according to the tradition of prophet Mohammed (PBUH). The Imam sacrificed the second sheep.

MAP 21 July 2021